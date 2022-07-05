Moody Gardens kicks off Christmas in July with an Ice Land announcement

GALVESTON, Texas — Christmas comes early this year as Moody Gardens is thrilled to announce Ice Lands’ return for the 2022 holiday season. The North Pole meets the Caribbean as Moody Gardens introduces ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, A Caribbean Christmas opening on November 18 through January 7.

An award-winning team of master ice carvers from Harbin, China will return to Moody Gardens to chart the course for the ultimate Caribbean Christmas as will carve these magnificent, towering ice sculptures out of two million pounds of ice for a spectacular aquatic adventure.

Guests will embark on a breathtaking underwater journey from the shores of Galveston Island through the Gulf of Mexico. As they explore the depths of the ocean, they will discover sunken treasure and see Christmas surprises along the way. Venture through the beautiful Flower Garden Banks for encounters with spectacular schools of colorful tropical fish, eagle rays, turtles, dolphins, Hammerhead sharks, and more on the way to their Caribbean island destination. There is even an opportunity to enjoy Shivers Ice Bar featuring festive holiday spirits inside this ultra-cool bar made completely out of ice.

Visitors will be fully immersed in the region’s coolest holiday attraction featuring a variety of different scenes. It will offer a more diverse range of sculptures than ever in the 28,000 sq. ft. insulated tent structure chilled and maintained at nine degrees.

“We are very excited for Ice Land to be making its return this year,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO, who added that this year’s experience will be memorable, engaging, and distinctive for visitors and the artists who are creating it. “This attraction shows an appreciation for all of the sea life and beauty offered right here in our own backyard with a special festive Christmas focus.”

As Moody Gardens transforms into Holiday in the Gardens, it has become a holiday tradition as families throughout the region are offered a very diverse range of attractions to complement ICE LAND. Festival of Lights is a mile-long walking trail decked with two million lights and filled with sound-enhanced lighted and animated displays themed to everyone’s favorite holiday music and spectacular views of Galveston Bay. Guests will also enjoy an outdoor ice rink, Arctic Slide, a holiday buffet, and train rides. Guests can also enjoy holiday 3D films and the Rudolph 4D. The Moody Gardens Hotel will feature an exciting new Cirque Joyeux Dinner and Show at the Moody Gardens Hotel and the New Year’s Palooza Family Celebration. Special Hotel Packages are available with the holiday attractions and events.

A variety of ticket options are available with individual and bundled tickets with discounted pricing. ICE LAND prices start at $29.00 for adults and $24.00 for kids/seniors. Festival of Lights opens at 4 p.m. and prices start at $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for kids/seniors and includes admission to the Arctic Slide, Train and Ice Rink.

Discounted deals are available with the Holiday Pass starting at 4pm. Prices start at $65.00 for adults and $45.00 for kids/seniors and includes admission to ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, Arctic Slide, Train, Ice Rink, Aquarium Pyramid, 3D and 4D Theaters. A Value Pass is $95.00 for adults and $75 for seniors and kids and offers a full day of fun with admission to Ice Land, Festival of Lights, Arctic Slide, Train, Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, Discovery Museum, Colonel Paddle wheeler, 3D and 4D Theaters, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure.