Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger roller coaster premiering at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on July 30

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, will debut the world’s steepest dive roller coaster — Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger — on July 30, 2022. This exhilarating new dive coaster features a cliffhanger hold, which suspends riders as they face straight down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop, then releases them moments later into a terrifying 150-foot dive.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite,” added Siebert.

As guests enter the ride queue, they will be immersed in the story of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world. To give her creations life, Dr. Diabolical constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger features three 21-passenger trains that keep the adrenaline flowing as riders reach a height of 15 stories, then pause face-first before diving at 60 mph and flying through a variety of high-thrill experiences.

Key features of Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger include: