The Funplex lights up the night to celebrate anniversary

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — The Funplex amusement and water parks in East Hanover and Mount Laurel, New Jersey are celebrating their 25th anniversary with an unforgettable laser light show experience. Paired to music, this spectacular show features 3D aerial laser beams projected over guests’ heads creating an amazing and powerful effect.

Beginning July 8 and running through July 14, The Funplex Mount Laurel will be home to a customized and dazzling display of lights from every direction and timed to a classic playlist. The following week, The Funplex East Hanover will begin its nightly run of this stunning family show July 15 and continue through July 21.

The Funplex has partnered with Laser Encore, a full-service production company specializing in laser light shows, to provide an unforgettable experience for the whole family. From fairs and festivals to private corporate events, Laser Encore has worked with some of the largest corporations in the country.

First purchased in 1996 by local businessman and developer Randy Lahn, The Funplex has grown significantly over the years with continued investments and park expansion.

“We started with a mini-golf course and batting cage and built two full amusement-water parks in East Hanover and Mount Laurel, NJ,” said Lahn. “A lot of families have passed through these gates over the years, and they keep coming back which tells me we are doing something right. I’m incredibly proud of the team that helped us get here and I’m fortunate to work side-by-side with my kids.”

With Lahn’s kids holding key leadership positions, The Funplex is a family-owned business with multi-generational roots.

“It’s been quite the ride over the past 25 years” added Lahn, “but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Lahn has invested considerably in the parks over the years with the intent to maintain a balanced family entertainment experience close to home.

1996: The first indoor location opens in East Hanover, NJ

1997: The first outdoor location opens in Mount Laurel, NJ

1998-2004: A variety of ride and attraction adjustments were made to both parks during this period to optimize the guest experience

2005: Party room addition is completed in Mount Laurel

2006: Splashin Speedway & Pool open in Mount Laurel

2008: Bowling is added to Mount Laurel

2011: The Boardwalk opens in Mount Laurel with 3 indoor rides, play structure, go-karts, and food

2014: The Family Fun Coaster opens in Mount Laurel

2015: Splashplex water park opens in East Hanover

2016: Splashplex water park opens in Mount Laurel

2019: The Boardwalk opens in East Hanover with 2 indoor rides, state-of-the-art bowling, go-karts, a private VIP bowling room, and Jersey Shore boardwalk themed food and snacks

2020: The High Voltage drop tower opens in Mount Laurel

2021: Splash Island opens in Mount Laurel, doubling the size of the water park

2022: 25th Anniversary laser light show debuts at both parks

“25 years is an incredible milestone,” said Brian Williams, Lahn Hospitality CEO. “Randy built this business from the ground-up and he’s only just beginning.”

In addition to its two locations in New Jersey, The Funplex opened its first compact amusement park in Myrtle Beach last summer, broke ground on a unique dual-branded hotel at The Funplex Mount Laurel back in October and has plans to turn The Legacy Club at Woodcrest, purchased in December 2021, into a family-oriented entertainment destination unlike anything on the East Coast.

On Monday, July 11 in Mount Laurel and Monday, July 18 in East Hanover, The Funplex will host an invitation only event for its Members and Season Passholders. This exclusive event will include dinner, exclusive water park access, the light show, and a special commemorative gift.

Introduced this summer, The Funplex is offering commemorative 25th anniversary souvenir cups with free refills through Labor Day. Guests can also purchase exclusive 25th anniversary special merchandise at both Funplex locations.

Featuring indoor and outdoor rides, waterparks, restaurants, arcades, bowling, laser tag, go-karts, and more, The Funplex offers family-fun year-round. Visit thefunplex.com to learn more about the laser light show, park hours, season pass and advance ticket purchases.