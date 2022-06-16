World’s largest coaster ride to dispatch at amusement parks across North America

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Coaster enthusiasts across North America will take a ride at 2pm EDT today on roller coasters across North America to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first modern roller coaster. The ride celebrates the engineering, architecture, history, entertainment, and marvels of roller coasters that were catapulted into our lives on June 16th, 1884 with the opening of La Marcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island. American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts, will fill the trains along with park guests to further the importance of preserving and enjoying these treasures.

“We’re happy to participate in such a fun way to celebrate an important part of Knoebels,” said Dick Knoebel, Knoebels president and co-owner. “Thanks to ACE for organizing this, and to our guests who make memories with us by way of our roller coasters! It brings us joy to see our guests enjoy the thrill!”

La Marcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island, a gravity-powered out and back ride which took its inspiration from a mining railway is known as America’s first roller coaster. Thompson’s Switchback Railway stood where the current day Coney Island Cyclone, celebrating its 95th anniversary later this month, still operates.

“Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is privileged to join other Six Flags parks around the country to partner with American Coaster Enthusiast in celebrating World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month. Along with recognizing today as the day the first roller coaster opened in the United States in 1884, today is also the first day Six Flags Discovery Kingdom opened its doors in 1986 and there isn’t a better way to a better way to celebrate both milestones by participating in this major event.” said Marc Merino, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom communications and marketing director.

Coasters have become a mainstay in our lives because they stimulate all our senses, making it an exceptional specially memory making moment. The freedom and thrills of the ride returns us to the joy and freedom of childhood and allows our minds to escape the stresses of life even if for just a few moments. Based on his study at Thorpe Park in England, Dr. David Lewis reports that riding roller coasters could reduce anxiety levels and increase feelings of happiness and self-confidence,

Enthusiasts can find opportunities to join the world’s largest rider at all Six Flags theme parks across North America, Fun Spot America, The Funplex, Lake Compounce, Hersheypark, Adventureland New York, Legoland New York, Knoebels Amusement Park, Lakemont Park, Delgrosso’s Amusement Park and Deno’s Wonderwheel Amusement Park. Details to join the ride and more activities for World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month can be found at www.worldrollercoastermonth.com