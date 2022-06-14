Endless Surf teams up with Myrtha Pools to solve wave pool construction and maintenance pain points

A new pool building partnership between Endless Surf and Myrtha Pools has been announced, with plans to alleviate many of the common challenges that surf park developers face when constructing and operating their surf lagoon. In the exciting new partnership, the offer, access to the state-of-the-art Myrtha Pools stainless steel pool technology, will be available exclusively for Endless Surf projects.

Myrtha’s entry into the surf pool space is a natural progression, as they bring decades of pool building experience for world-renowned resort and leisure developments and are known for their work on Olympic competition swimming pools. Rather than using concrete, Myrtha Pools are comprised of stainless steel with laminated PVC, meaning a cost-effective, long-lasting, and a much more sustainable solution to many lagoon construction problems. Plus, the Myrtha solution even comes with a 25-year warranty, showing how durable the technology truly is.

Paul Chutter, Endless Surf President highlights the natural fit for the partnership in saying, “As many of our Endless Surf projects are starting to enter construction phases, we are thrilled about our new partnership with Myrtha Pools and all the benefits it brings to our clients and their developments. At Endless Surf, we are focused on offering a product that delivers and lasts a lifetime without having to address maintenance issues down the line. Having a pool building partner with the same relentless commitment to innovation is a must. Plus, with Myrtha’s history in competitive sports at the highest level, this partnership in surf is a no-brainer.”

Unfortunate issues with surf lagoon construction are becoming more and more common, with many problems arising well into the operating phase, causing lengthy downtime and pool closures. Problems with liners, cracking/splitting concrete, and leaks are becoming common, and this new partnership between two companies that have a collective experience of over 100 years in the aquatic entertainment space aims to eliminate these headaches that developers face. A more durable pool construction paired with the reliability and redundancy that is built into the Endless Surf system makes having to drain the pool for maintenance an anomaly, ensuring smooth operations year-round.

“We’re so proud to provide our products and solutions to Endless Surf projects as we enter the surf park space with them. With our Myrtha Pools technology – and more than 60 years of history and innovation – the Endless Surf lagoon is guaranteed to be waterproof, sustainable, and long-lasting. This partnership brings to the surf park the most advanced solutions for reducing the impact on the environment while delivering natural and aesthetic traits, and to out-perform other technologies over the long run”says Roberto Colletto, CEO of Myrtha Pools.

In addition to providing the shapes and contours for the surf lagoon, Myrtha’s engineers are also contributing design solutions to the pneumatic caisson framework, the chambers responsible for generating waves. This idea only adds to the efficiency and unity of Myrtha’s contribution to the Endless Surf concept.

Ultimately, with over 100 years of collective experience at Endless Surf and Myrtha pools, there exists an innovative spirit found at both companies. Plus, their values both reflect the same broad perspectives on the possibilities to better our industry as a collective. This partnership is exciting news for the surf park industry with both companies demonstrating their drive to deliver incredible inland surf experiences that are viable and sustainable as businesses.