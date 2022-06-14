Alabama Adventure to participate in world record with amusement parks across North America

BESSEMER, Al. — Coaster enthusiasts across North America will be taking a ride at 2 p.m. EDT (1p.m. local time) Thursday on roller coasters to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first modern roller coaster. The ride celebrates the engineering, architecture, history, entertainment and marvels of roller coasters that were catapulted into our lives on June 16, 1884, with the opening of La Marcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island. American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts, will fill the trains to further the importance of preserving and enjoying these treasures.

“Roller coasters fill us with fears, thrills, laughter and screams, but most importantly, they offer us the opportunity to make unforgettable memories with family and friends,” said Elizabeth Ringas, ACE’s communications director. ACE is proud to take this moment to celebrate this anniversary with parks across North America during World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month.”

La Marcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island, a gravity-powered out-and-back ride that took its inspiration from a mining railway, is known as America’s first roller coaster. Thompson’s Switchback Railway stood where the current-day Coney Island Cyclone, celebrating its 95th anniversary later this month, still operates.

Roller coasters allow our minds to escape the stresses of life even if for just a few moments. Based on his study at Thorpe Park in England, Dr. David Lewis reported that riding roller coasters could reduce anxiety levels and increase feelings of happiness and self-confidence, enhancing the impact of the memories we make.

Guests visiting Alabama Adventure can join the festivities of the World’s Largest Ride at 2 p.m. EDT this Thursday at Rampage.