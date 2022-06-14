Celebrate summer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is giving all guests the opportunity to save money on their visit with a fantastic new offer. Guests can receive £5 off an eTicket when they book at least seven days in advance of their visit – a saving of up to £14 on the gate price.

Guests can plan now and save now at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this summer with this great offer. In order to redeem, guests simply need to select a date seven or more days in advance and book via Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s website or app. The discount will then automatically be added to the booking.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has so much to offer this summer with amazing rides, stunning shows and fantastic events. There is something for everyone, from thrilling rollercoasters to fun family rides.

Renowned for providing an adrenaline-fuelled adventure, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is always ahead of the game when it comes to thrills. In total the park has 10 amazing rollercoasters and there really is something for everyone, including the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster, ICON, the classic Big Dipper, and the thrilling Revolution. Guests can turn their world upside down on Infusion and even experience the thrills of the bobsled run with Avalanche.

For visitors to the park who might want something a little more sedate, they can enjoy the River Caves, Alice in Wonderland and the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

There’s also Nickelodeon Land for the youngest park fans, where they can see all their favourite Nickelodeon characters, meet and greet with SpongeBob and PAW Patrol, take a spin on SpongeBob’s Splash Bash or ride on the Bikini Bottom Bus Tour then browse around the UK’s only Nick shop and pick up some fabulous Nickelodeon goodies!

Guests can enjoy their favourite rides in the dark with five Late Night Riding events taking place over the summer. The world’s most spectacular ice show, Hot Ice, opens this July and runs until September. From 25th to 28th June, guests can take part in a whole host of fun challenges and games and compete for the chance to be a Blackpool Pleasure Beach record holder with Summertime Games.

CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be to create memories and have fun times this summer. I hope that many guests will take advantage of this offer which allows them to plan now and save now at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, guests simply need to visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com or use Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s app to book eTickets. The offer will automatically be applied to any booking for a date 7 or more days in advance with a saving of up to £14 on the gate price.