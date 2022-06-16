The new season of Gardaland Resort comes alive with one of the most exciting events of the year: Gardaland Night is Magic.From Saturday 18 June – anticipating the arrival of the summer season by a few days – and until Sunday 11 September, the Park will extend opening hours until 11pm to allow visitors to continue their exciting experience among the attractions and shows in an even more evocative atmosphere.

To get the party started, on 18 June there will be the Notte Bianca, a great event when opening hours will be extended to 1am, to kick off the summer season among attractions and shows under the starry sky of Castelnuovo del Garda. Thanks to the collaboration whit RTL 102.5, an important Italian radio, piazza Jumanj will turn into an open-air disco where guests will have fun and dance on the notes of the hits of summer 2022.

Throughout the summer, visitors can have fun on the many attractions at the Park and also discover the latest arrivals for the season, starting with Jumanji® – The Adventure, the first Jumanji-themed attraction in the world based on the popular film series of Sony Pictures Entertainment. In this dark ride for adventurers of all ages, visitors can embark on a journey through 12 scenographic sets on board special jeep-style multi-motion vehicles, which reproduce the famous 4-wheel drive from the film down to the last detail. Each multi-motion vehicle not only moves in a linear direction on the track but also reacts to dangers, obstacles and audio and video effects along the way, twisting and swinging around to simulate the movement of a real jeep. What makes the experience even more immersive are the 7 screens, two of which are large screens, located within the attraction.

For a fun break, visitors can visit the cinema to see the new 4D Aquaman™: The 4D Experience – a special version of the blockbuster film from Warner Bros. There are also many shows, ready as always to make days at the Park even more special: from Welcome to Gardaland, the opening show which this year features a new song, “Destinazione Gardaland”, and new costumes for the dance troupe, to La soffitta di Prezzemolo, a new show specially for younger visitors and their families at the Teatro della Fantasia. For young guests, one new show will be a must-see: “44 Gatti Circus Show” at the Arena 44 Gatti, set in the circus and featuring also Boss the cat.

A refreshing stop at LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland (open from 14 May) is essential, where little ones can get back to having fun on colourful slides among millions of LEGO bricks. Many attractions are available in the first LEGOLAND Water Park in Europe: from Miniland, the area which reproduces the most famous monuments in Italy in LEGO bricks, to the LEGO River Adventure, a waterway that crosses much of the Water Park and can be travelled on board inflatable boats – customisable with large, floating LEGO bricks – which carry you along on the gentle current of the river, to the Beach Party, complete with 7 water slides and the huge bucket that suddenly tips up to surprise and soak kids, as well as Jungle Adventures, with slides for all the family. Fun is guaranteed in areas dedicated to creativity and discovery like LEGO Creation Island, where it is possible to build your own boat with LEGO blocks, decorate a big sandcastle or use large soft blocks to build huge walls. DUPLO® Splash is an attraction for the youngest visitors, where they can venture on the slides and learn through play, while Pirate Bay, with its large pool and zero-depth pool for kids, is the ideal place for the entire family to enjoy a swim, stay cool or simply relax.

Meanwhile, at Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the entirely themed aquarium that is home to over 5,000 sea creatures, it is possible to undertake a journey of discovery into the most fascinating species that live on our planet. As a long-term promoter of respect for the environment (particularly to younger guests), the Aquarium this year offers new interactive initiatives to further explore the different environments and the impact of mankind on nature.

The attractions of the Resort, however, do not end here! The three hotels (Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel and Gardaland Magic Hotel) are always ready to welcome visitors to extend the magic of the Park, offering special packages to fully enjoy all that the Resort has to offer. As of this year, the Jumanji-themed rooms, the first and only in the world, are also available at Gardaland Hotel to continue the adventure even during the night.