Water World BellyFlop Contest!

Dads at community-owned Hyland Hills Water World hoping for a big-time BELLYFLOP as they compete for the coveted title of Best BellyFlopper at one of the park’s highly anticipated annual events. Cash prizes will be awarded for the competitor with the best and highest splash, redness of the belly, crowd appeal and best entertainment value!

Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m. at Hills Water World. West of I-25 at 88th and Pecos in Federal Heights, just ten minutes from downtown Denver.

