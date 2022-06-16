Summer 2022 is here with Jaw-some new rides and games at Fantasy Island Amusement Park

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Summer 2022 is here and Fantasy Island Amusement Park is excited to welcome guests back for their 39th season!

“We are excited to start what we know will be the most amazing summer yet,” says Brian Wainwright, CEO. “Welcoming our guests back for the season is always the best part of the year for us. The park is quiet in the off-season, and we love seeing all of our guests smiling faces walking through the gates again.”

Since purchasing the park in 2018, Wainwright has ensured that the park is being upgraded so guests can always find something new to enjoy. This year is no different as Fantasy Island is unveiling two new rides, Shark Attack and Summertime Swings, and a brand-new water gun game, Rising Tides!

Shark Attack is a jaw-some new take on the classic Tilt-A-Whirl style ride. Guests will sit in the mouth of a Great White or Tiger shark as they whirl, twirl and spin around the revolving platform of this fin-tastic ride.

“The Tilt-A-Whirl is such a popular ride and we wanted to give our guests the opportunity to experience it in a fun, new way. This particular design is the first of its kind on the East Coast, and only the second one of its kind in the country,” explains Wainwright. “Shark Attack is sure to be the new fan favorite this season!”

For the younger riders, Fantasy Island has replaced their Kiddie Swings with a new version of the ride called Summertime Swings. Little ones will love the gentle thrill as they suspend in chairs and spin through the ocean air. The new ride theme features a beach ball design with bright colors guests are sure to love.

Rising Tides, the newest edition to the boardwalk games, is a multiplayer water gun game that features Fantasy Island’s own Winston the Whale! Guests must squirt water into Winston’s mouth causing their lighted tube to raise. The first player to the top wins!

The 2022 season is underway and Fantasy Island welcomes you to come enjoy all the fun of the rides, boardwalk games, arcade and of course delicious treats from Scoops Up Ice Cream Parlor, Shark Bites Grille and Surfside Snack Shack. The Arcade is open daily through Labor Day. Our outdoor games and rides will be open daily starting this Friday June 17th. For more information on hours, events and specials for the 2022 season, visit our website at FantasyIslandLBI.com.