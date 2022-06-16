Vinwonders Nha Trang introduces a new record-breaking water park with a special selection of Polin Waterslides

Polin is proud to announce new additions to VinWonders Nha Trang in Vietnam. The waterpark celebrated its grand opening on June 8th with new interactive water slides and rides.

VinWonders Nha Trang Amusement Park, formerly Vinpearl Land Nha Trang, is located in Vinpearl’s integrated resort complex on the poetic Hon Tre Island – home of impeccable beaches with clear water and white sand. It is the first and the only seaside amusement park in Vietnam with an area of 50ha divided into 6 zones: Adventure Land, King’s Garden, World Garden, Water World, Sea World, and Fairy Land, promising to bring unforgettable memories to millions of tourists of all ages and nationalities.

The waterpark was designed and supplied by Polin Waterparks and opened its doors to visitors for the first time in 2006. After the Covid-19 pandemic, VinWonders Nha Trang expanded its water park on a large scale and Polin Waterparks was selected again as a water slide supplier to create unique rides for the park.

The waterpark called Tropical Paradise has an area of 59,000 square meters with a special selection of 39 water slides, a wave pool, a lazy pool, and many other water-themed activities. Tropical Paradise offers entertainment for all ages. A true paradise for adventure enthusiasts of all levels.

Thanks to Polin’s customer-oriented, flexible and efficient design approach, Vinwonders Nha Trang’s expansion promises to transform the water park experience. Polin’s award-winning waterslide King Cobra was customized as a new version for this project and has become the center of attention with its distinctive appearance and offers a unique experience to visitors.

Another unique attraction at the waterpark is the Splash Course. Polin Waterparks has the ability to complete a wide range of attraction projects to fit amusement park needs all over the world. As we know, the most efficient and permanent method of learning is with hands-on experience. Splash Courses are playground areas suitable for everyone of all ages where they experience excitement, and a sense of achievement of the utmost level in a challenging environment. In addition, those who successfully complete the Splash Course will be able to pass the tower and use the Aquatube water slide. Inspired by the Vinwonders Nha Trang’s unmatched land, Aquatube is manufactured by Polin’s state-of-the-art technology UTexture – the most sophisticated way to create a unique ambiance with unlimited theme, pattern, and appearance options.

For younger guests, Polin Waterparks offers a special-themed waterplay structure that excites their imagination with tipping buckets, slides, net climbs, and water cannons.

Polin Waterparks is delighted to work with VinWonders again. “VinWonders is the biggest theme park chain in Vietnam,” says Kubilay Alpdogan, General Manager of Polin. “It was truly an honor to be able to work with the group again. We take great pride in the fact that the park chose us as a partner for their recent expansions.”

The new expansion will bring unique and exciting experiences to VinWonders visitors.