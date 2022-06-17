Fun Spot America Fathers Day special 2022

ORLANDO/KISSIMMEE/ATLANTA — Sunday, June 9th is Father’s Day 2022! Dads will have fun for FREE! DAD will get a free single-day pass to ride all of the go-karts, roller coasters, rides, and attractions with their kids. Buy one Single Day Pass and get one FREE for Dad. This special can only be redeemed in-park, so make your way to any of the Fun Spot America Theme Park locations!

This is only valid for one day at one park, Orlando or Kissimmee. The Single Day 1-Park Fun Pass includes all of the rides and Gator Spot, Splash Pad, (Orlando only) SkyCoaster, and arcade are excluded.