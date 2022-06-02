Splashing & blasting into summer fun at White Water now thru September 5

BRANSON, Mo. — Slip and slide into summer at White Water, a convincingly-tropical paradise in the middle of the famed vacation destination, Branson, Missouri. With lush foliage and colorful flowers, the 13-acre adventure park boasts more than 2 million gallons of fun. White Water, a Silver Dollar City Attraction, is considered one of the Best Outdoor Water Park’s by USA Today/10Best. White Water features more than a dozen attractions open now through September 5, 2022.

Adventure seekers looking for full-throttle thrill, count down as the floor drops out from beneath them on KaPau Plummet, sending them freefalling four stories through a vertical plunge of slides and a spiraling loop – all at heart-pounding speed. For even more sky-high height, riders can take on Kalani Towers, soaring seven stories and featuring two different kinds of drop slides. One is a body slide, and the other, for the competitive at heart, is a 4-lane mat racing slide.

Those looking to relax can float Aloha River, a highly immersive, winding waterway where stress-free raft riders travel through lazy turns, misting geysers and tropical fountains. For the littles, there’s Coconut Cove, an interactive island of small-scale adventure with water slides, blasters, hose jets, the ever-popular tipping buckets and more.

For pampering and private space, cabanas are available to rent, ready with tables, chairs, ceiling fans, a television, personal locker, lounge chairs and tubes. For the most indulging experience, premium cabanas are available with a personal host dedicated to meal service. Fun food options include refreshing lemonades, iced coffee, smoothies and favorites like Hula Hula Tacos, Big Kahuna Pizza & BBQ and High Tide Hannah’s Island Café, all serving foods with a tropical flair.

Extending the summer fun, the nighttime comes to life on Saturdays in July with White Water open until 10 p.m. from July 2-30, 2022. White Water is open until September 5, 2022.