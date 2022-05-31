Embed Rocks Riyadh for SEA Expo 2022, rolling next at Bowl Expo

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, returns to the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo 2022, bringing breakthrough innovations that will accelerate FECs in the region into the cashless future.

A Key Player for Saudi Vision 2030

With a long-standing presence and roots in KSA since 2013, the Embed Mavericks showcased the cashless system that’s fully compliant and complimentary to Saudi system laws, championing two of the company’s latest breakthrough innovations: the KIOSK+ and the Breakaway Game Card. The team also conducted free demos of these new products alongside the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the integrated software solution TOOLKIT, and a full range of RFID wearable media.

On Embed’s role in the industry’s development in the region, CEO Renee Welsh says, “As players in the entertainment industry, we can support the growth of His Royal Highness’ Saudi Vision 2030 and maximise its operations through our technology. It was a privilege to talk about the importance of the Saudi Arabia market, along with the phenomenal rate of growth and the pace of change in the region.”

“Saudi Arabia’s commitment to new and exciting experiences is amazing. In the next five years or so, it’s going to be all about innovation and Embed is here for it. We are laying the groundwork and foundation for some of the most innovative things in e-commerce, business management, and systems operations in KSA and we’re looking forward to the fulfilment of His Royal Highness’ Saudi Vision 2030,” adds Andy Welsh, CTO at Embed.

What’s Next?

Catch Embed at the upcoming International Bowl Expo on June 29 to 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada. Experience free product demos of the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the TOOLKIT suite, and new breakthrough innovations like the KIOSK+ and Breakaway Game Cards. Free RFID wearable media is up for grabs, too!