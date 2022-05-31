Kennywood Kangaroo opens May 29, bouncing park into summer of celebration

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Kangaroo officially hops back into the park’s lineup on Sunday, May 29, adding another rare, historic attraction to the world-class collection of rides found at Pittsburgh’s Thrills and Entertainment Destination.

Fresh off an extensive modernization effort to restore the iconic attraction, Kangaroopops like never before with stunning, rainbow-colored ride cars and a massive backdrop fitted with “jumping” kangaroo lights that will brighten up the midway area for years to come. With its return this weekend, Kennywood’s Kangaroo is once again the last ride of its kind operating in the entire world.

“Kangaroo is a one-of-a-kind ride perfect for a one-of-a-kind park like Kennywood,” says General Manager Mark Pauls. “Our multi-season celebration of 125 years of fun centers around Kangaroo and the many other unique pieces that have made Kennywood Pittsburgh’s playground for 12-plus decades.”

More than a ride, Kangaroo is a timeless Kennywood tradition. Since its debut in 1962, riders have looked forward to the feeling of weightlessness aboard the attraction for generations. Though not officially considered a roller coaster, creator John Norman Bartlett dubbed it a “Flying Coaster” due to the single, sharp slope in its circular track that ride cars shot up into a joyous airtime moment of weightlessness. It quickly became a park favorite for its simple fun, and in 1974 served as an inspiration for Kennywood’s first mascot: Kenny Kangaroo.

The park’s loyal Season Passholders will receive an exclusive chance to ride from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 before the ride opens to the public. Non-passholders can still join the party, with four-payment plans available until May 30 on all Season Passes, from the no-frills Bronze to the perk-plentiful Platinum, including unlimited admission to sister parks Idlewild & SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark.

Also debuting at Kennywood over the Memorial Day weekend is the second annual Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival. Bites and Pints allows guests to taste and sip their way around the world without leaving Kennywood’s Lagoon area, with eight different locations featuring internationally themed cuisines available to sample every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through June 26, plus a bonus day on Monday, May 30. New Polish and Greek booths join Mexican, Asian, German, Italian, and Caribbean cuisines developed in partnership with top local chef Brian Pekarcik for delicious and unique Bites and Pints available exclusively at Kennywood. Visitors interested in sampling Bites and Pints can get Buy One, Get One 50% Off tickets online until May 30. These tickets are valid for use through the last day of the festival, Sunday, June 26.