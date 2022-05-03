‘3-D’ Fireworks will light up sky over Quassy Amusement & Waterpark

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — There will be a blast from the past this July 4th at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark here as “3-D” fireworks light up the sky over Lake Quassapaug.

Special “3-D” fireworks viewing glasses will be sold for $2 on July 4th at Quassy to benefit Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Fla.. The glasses will be on sale starting in the afternoon until they are sold out.

“We put the 3-D spin on our fireworks nearly 20 years ago and our guests really enjoy it,” noted Quassy’s George Frantzis II. “Thanks to our presenting partners, the response continues to be phenomenal.”

The park will again shoot its 10 p.m. fireworks display from barges anchored offshore so everyone attending the park that evening will be able to enjoy them.

Sponsoring the event are: TD Bank, Pepsi-Cola of Bristol, Price Chopper/Market 32 supermarkets and Shaker’s Family Hyundai .

Parking on July 4th is $20 at Quassy with the park opening at 11 a.m. Quassy Beach and “Splash Away Bay” waterpark will operate until 7 p.m. with the remainder of the park staying open until after the evening fireworks.

In addition, there will be a special evening beach party starting at 8 p.m. with a disc jockey. Admission to the “Blast At The Beach” is $20 with children – accompanied by an adult – under 45 inches free. All paid guests at the beach event will receive “3-D” fireworks glasses and food and beverages will be available for purchase at Splash Away Bay Café. A limited number of tickets will be available for the beach party and may be purchased in advance using promo code BLAST22 on the Quassy website ticket purchase page. Season pass holders are admitted to the beach event free of charge.

About Give Kids The World

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida, that provides week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida. For more information visit www.gktw.org.