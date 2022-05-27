Hersheypark now open daily for summer

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park kicks off daily summer operations today, May 26, 2022. Two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences that can only exist in Hersheypark and The Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park will officially open on May 28, 2022.

New for 2022

New for summer 2022, the Hersheypark skyline is brighter with the addition of Jolly Rancher Remix reimagined boomerang roller coaster and Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher all-new family ride. The rides feature a distinctive color palette of bright green, pink, purple, blue and red, representing the Jolly Rancher candy flavors. The theming continues onto the gears of Mix’d and into the Jolly Rancher Remix coaster station with Jolly Rancher lights and a Jolly Rancher DJ booth. Riders will then be surprised by changing lights and music that indicate the flavor ride they are about to enjoy.

One of 15 coasters at Hersheypark , Jolly Rancher Remix takes guests on a flavor ride by sending them and their senses forward and back on the same flavorful track. Riders of Hershey’s height category (48”) and above will blast through the flavor tunnel, invert six times in 90 seconds and jam to sweet tunes. Each ride is different with five randomized flavor rides like Watermelon or Green Apple, complete with different music, lights and scents for an only-in-Hershey sensory experience.

Mix'd Flavored By Jolly Rancher is located just steps away from Jolly Rancher Remix in the heart of Hersheypark near Storm Runner coaster. Riders of Reese's height category (42") and above sit in one of the four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then shifts into gear and mixes in lifts, drops and never-before-seen views while dodging the other riders.

This summer, guests can enjoy new Jolly Rancher flavored items across Hersheypark. Starting Memorial Day weekend inside Hershey’s Chocolatetown region, The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio adds a Jolly Rancher Watermelon Cocktail, Twizzlers Frozen Daiquiri and Jolly Rancher Sorbet Sundae to the Fun to Table menu. Also, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor features a sundae with Jolly Rancher Watermelon and Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry Sorbets. Debuting in June, The Frozen Spoon food truck will offer Jolly Rancher Grape Sorbet, Jolly Rancher Green Apple Sorbet, Jolly Rancher Cherry Sorbet and Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry Sorbet.

Three Parks In One

Summer tickets include three parks in one with thrilling coasters and family rides, a water park and a zoo. Hersheypark offers a wide range of family-friendly rides like the Ferris Wheel, which turns 25 this year, more than 20 kiddie rides interspersed throughout the Park, and 15 coasters and other thrill attractions.

The Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park is open from May 28 through Sept. 5, 2022, and celebrates its 15th anniversary this summer. Located inside Hersheypark, it is the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day with 16 water attractions and one million gallons of water, including a lazy river, wave pool, water slides and splash areas of varying depths. The Boardwalk is also home to East Coast Waterworks attraction, modeled after the iconic boardwalks along the East Coast and offering more than 600 interactive water features alone. The biggest splash comes from a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket for those looking to get drenched on a hot summer day. Thrill-seekers can race on Whitecap Racer mat racing slide, one of the longest in the world, and rocket through hills, tunnels and turns on Breakers Edge HydroMAGNETIC water coaster. Both high-thrill water attractions were added to The Boardwalk in 2018, as the area has continued to expand since its addition in 2007.

Park-goers can take a break from the thrills by visiting ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park to see dozens of animals native to North America, from black bears to river otters and Canada lynx. The 11-acre zoo recently welcomed new arrivals, including a male American elk, a diamondback terrapin and a western diamondback rattlesnake. ZooAmerica is included with a Hersheypark ticket only by accessing the zoo through the Hersheypark bridge during public operating hours. Regular admission to ZooAmerica is $13. Juniors ages 3-8 and seniors ages 62+ are $11. Children 2 and under are free. For hours and more information, visit ZooAmerica.com.

Guests can also snap a selfie with a Hershey Character, enjoy strolling entertainment and see seals and sea lions during Our Friends From The Sea performances in the 50-year-old Aquatheatre at Hersheypark. The Hersheypark app lists Character appearances and showtimes.Great ticket deals are available online at Hersheypark.com. Current 2022 Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited summer visits as part of their year-long perks.

Book a Summer Getaway

Visitors looking to extend their stay in The Sweetest Place On Earth can book a sweet getaway at The Official Resorts of Hersheypark: The Hotel Hershey luxury accommodation, Hershey Lodge resort and Hersheypark Camping Resort campground. Guests can save on a multi-night stay with popular summer packages, including the 2-Day Stay & Play Package and 3-Night Sweet Stay Package at The Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge or the Hersheypark Summer Camping Package at Hersheypark Camping Resort. For details, visit Hersheypark.com/official-resorts/packages.

All guests of The Official Resorts of Hersheypark also receive FREE Resort Benefits, including extra hours at Hersheypark with the Sweet Start program from May 26 through Sept. 5, 2022, and Preview Plan, free front-gate shuttle service to the exclusive resort drop-off location, and more. For more information, visit Hersheypark.com/official-resorts/free-resort-benefits.php.

2022 Hersheypark Stadium Concert Series

Ride coasters by day and enjoy live music at night! Hersheypark Stadium will host ten summer concerts in 2022, eight of which are part of the Highmark Blue Shield Concert Series. The lineup spans various musical genres from country to rock, with something for everyone.

June 24: Thomas Rhett

July 12: Def Leppard and Motley Crue*

July 30: Pitbull

Aug. 6: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire

Aug. 12: Imagine Dragons

Aug. 14: Zac Brown Band

Aug. 20: Rod Stewart

Aug. 27: Chris Stapleton

Aug. 28: Lady Gaga*

Sept. 24: Five Finger Death Punch

*Not a part of the Highmark Blue Shield Concert Series. Concertgoers receive discounted admission to Hersheypark on the day of, the day before, or the day after an event for $56.95 with proof of a show ticket at Ticketing Services only.This summer, GIANT Center arena hosts concerts, live performances and family entertainment with New Kids On The Block, CHEER Live, Kidz Bop and more. Hershey Theatre venue presents a touring Broadway show with Anastasia, a play called “Tommy and Me” for football fans and The Masked Singer National Tour, among other shows. For a complete list of events and more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com.

Around Town

Indulge in summer relaxation at The Spa At The Hotel Hershey resort spa and MeltSpa by Hershey day spa with chocolate treatments and seasonal collections. Seasonal summer packages at The Spa At The Hotel Hershey resort spa include the Vacation For A Day Package, Citrus Sensation Package, Sweet Summer Sampler, Gentleman’s Spa Getaway and watermelon-inspired treatments. MeltSpa by Hershey day spa is excited to introduce the all-new Summer Strawberry Collection featuring a Summer Strawberry Body Scrub, Immersion, Manicure and Pedicure starting June 1, 2022. Chocolate treatments are available year-round. For more information, visit ChocolateSpa.com or MeltSpa.com.

HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD Attraction is open daily this summer. Guests can participate in the World’s Largest HERSHEY’S KISSES Decorating Workshop, available daily from May 28 through Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Chocolate & Wine Pairing Experience on Saturdays and Sundays from June 4 to Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit ChocolateWorld.com.

Hershey Gardens is open daily at 9 a.m. with various summer events. Young visitors can enjoy kids’ crafts and entertainment from puppets to storytelling included in admission during Marvelous Mondays on July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1 and 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit HersheyGardens.org.

The Hershey Story Museum on Chocolate Avenue is also open daily at 9 a.m. for guests to explore the history of Hershey in an educational and immersive environment. Guests can participate in a 45-minute chocolate-making class at The Chocolate Lab for an additional cost. Tickets are sold in person only on the day of the class on a first-come, first-served basis. Children are required to be five or older to enter the lab. For more information, visit HersheyStory.org.