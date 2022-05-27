Spider team expands to the Middle East

LONDON — Spider Entertainment announces the team’s expansion welcoming Abdulaziz Basahal as Business Development Consultant Middle East. Located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz will be the boots on the ground in-country representative representing Spider Entertainment on projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and throughout the GCC region. Immersive entertainment is a growth market for the Middle East, especially with the planned Vision 2030 entertainment experiences. Spider Entertainment intends to provide operations management services for LBE and FEC projects in development while rolling out their own branded urban entertainment centers, with the guidance of Abdulaziz.

For the past ten years Abdulaziz has provided business development consulting services working as a liaison between various companies from outside the region that want to do business in the region. He began his career in project management for Jeddah-based geological consulting firm Basahel Geoconsult upon graduating from Acadia University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Remarks Spider’s Founder/CEO Rob Heatherington, “Abdulaziz is a versatile, forward-thinking and results oriented individual that has an unyielding desire to achieve a high standard of work and above average record of efficient results. With a deep understanding of local business culture and current market trends we are very fortunate that he has joined the Spider Team and we anticipate huge growth in the Middle East region, as a result.”