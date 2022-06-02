Blackpool Pleasure Beach to offer discount to anyone affected by the airline disruption this Jubilee Weekend

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is extending the park’s locals discount offer to anyone affected by the airline disruption over the Jubilee Weekend and up until Friday 10th June. Anyone who has had a flight cancelled, or has been affected by the disruption, can bring proof of their flight to the park’s Ticket Centre and receive the park’s discounted online price instead of the normal daily gate price on the day.

With amazing activities, thrilling rides and fantastic family fun. Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ‘Jubilation Celebrations’ take place daily from Thursday 2nd June until Sunday 5th June.

Throughout the event, The Hub at Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be transformed into a venue fit for a queen. Daily activities taking place in The Hub include Jubilee biscuit decorating, crown making plus live entertainment. Delicious food and drink will also be available.

On Saturday 4th June the park opens until 10pm and guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper. Whatever thrills take your fancy, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be. This will then be followed by a spectacular Jubilee fireworks display at 10pm to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Younger guests can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “I have seen the airline disruption stories and wanted to do something to help people who have had their travel plans ruined, have the chance to make memories and have a fantastic fun time with us. I hope that this offer helps families enjoy the Jubilee weekend together and celebrate this royal milestone in style.”

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the discounted eTickets for those affected by air travel disruptions simply need to bring proof of their flight booking to the Ticket Centre at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on any date between Thursday 2nd and Friday 10th June. Blackpool Pleasure Beach employs a flexible pricing system so the online price available at the gate to guests varies in accordance with the park’s peak and off-peak operating schedule.