Premier Parks, LLC has acquired operation of Canadian Valcartier-Calypso Group Resort and Water Parks

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Premier Parks, LLC, North America’s largest independent operator of visitor attractions and experiences, led by former Six Flags Chairman and CEO Kieran Burke, today announced the acquisition of operations of Valcartier-Calypso Group. The acquisition includes an all-inclusive four-star resort hotel with upscale spa and indoor water park, two premium outdoor water parks, a large destination campground, a unique ice hotel, and the largest winter games center in North America. These latest acquisitions increase Premier Park’s profile to fifteen properties.

“This is an exciting time to welcome Village Vacances Valcartier and Calypso to our family of fifteen unique properties in the US and Canada,” said Premier Parks CEO Kieran Burke. “Collectively, Premier Parks’ management team has launched and developed more new rides, parks, and attractions than any other team in the themed entertainment industry. By welcoming the Valcartier-Calypso Group to our family of properties, we expand our expertise in a way that supports the future of these amazing locations in Quebec and elevates our leadership across the company.”

Valcartier-Calypso Group, now part of the Premier Parks family, includes:

Calypso Waterpark – Canada’s largest water park, features 35 water rides and slides, including the tallest waterslide tower in Canada, two immersive themed rivers, and the largest wave pool in Canada, located 22 miles east of Ottawa in Limoges, Ontario.

Valcartier Vacances Village – Located in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, this dynamic tourist and leisure complex includes a wide range of overnight accommodations, the largest winter playground in North America and two water parks. Just 20 minutes north of Quebec City, Valcartier Vacances Village offers full-time fun 365 days a year.

, the largest winter slide complex in North America, features 35 thrilling snow tube slides, the Himalaya high-speed slope, Mont Avalanche with unique snow rafting, and Everest, with a 110-feet drop that is the steepest, highest acceleration slide in the country; and Camping Valcartier, located in a beautiful natural wooded areanear the hotel and water park, offers over 600 sites for tents, trailers and RVs.

“Premier Parks is actively looking to expand both our domestic and international portfolio by way of acquisition and management of properties,” added Premier Parks Executive Vice President of Business Development, Tom Iven. “Our operating skills are wide and diverse and include theme and water parks, adventure parks, marine life and animal parks, indoor water park hotels, campgrounds, resort hotels and marinas. We have enjoyed tremendous success with parks of all sizes, small to large, across a variety of market areas. The diversity of our experience and the right combination of talent at Premier Parks is unmatched in the industry today.”