Accesso expands eCommerce ticketing features with new PayPal integration

ORLANDO — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has established a new integration with PayPal to offer additional online payment flexibility for clients of its award-winning accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing solution.

accesso first integrated PayPal into the checkout process for accesso Passport online ticketing system users worldwide in 2014. Now, through an expanded collaboration, accesso Passport client venues can offer PayPal’s popular “Pay Later” options to guests: “Pay in 4,” which allows eligible guests to pay for a purchase in four, interest-free payments over six weeks; and, “PayPal Credit” – a digital credit line that offers six months of special financing on purchases of $99+. The integration is currently live, available to accesso Passport clients at no additional cost.

The fully hosted accesso Passport eCommerceticketing suite powers online ticketing for leisure & entertainment operators around the globe, facilitating an exceptional eCommerce experience for guests on any device while boosting revenue through delivery of strategic up-sell and cross-sell prompts. The mobile-first solution also empowers guests to plan their day with ease, allowing them to purchase anything they may need for their visit – from tickets and parking passes to dining packages and stroller rentals – with a few easy clicks.

“At Accesso, we are always seeking new ways to increase conversions, maximize cart values and enhance the guest experience for our clients,” said accesso Director, Global Payments Michael Wiggins. “Through this new integration with PayPal, our partners are able to remove the barrier of an all-in, up-front cost for guests, broadening access to higher value offerings.”