Pirate River Quest announces grand opening at Legoland Florida for November 2, 2022

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A brand-new, swashbuckling quest awaits families visiting LEGOLAND Florida when the Pirate River Quest opens on November 2, 2022.

This November, board a family-friendly boat ride to search for Captain Redbeard’s lost treasure through an all-new hilarious adventure. The quest to uncover the lost treasure unfolds brick by brick as families face a variety of exciting sequences built within lush gardens telling the tales of the rowdy LEGO pirate crew. Riders will sail through the natural waterways while following the all-new story featuring the newest LEGO pirate friend, Calico Jade, and other exotic LEGO creatures, including a flamboyance of bright flamingos, a troop of mischievous monkeys and even a fearsome kraken.

Set on the natural passageways of Lake Eloise and the historic Cypress Gardens, this one-of-a-kind canal tour is an adventure that families can only see at LEGOLAND Florida Resort!

Those interested in joining the crew can also keep their eyes peeled on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube as LEGOLAND Florida Resort shares “behind the bricks” moments of Pirate River Quest as it gets ready to set sail 11-2-22!