Morey’s Piers makes a $1000 donation to support the Beacon Animal Rescue in their mission to rescue, care for, and find loving homes for animals that need it most

THE WILDWOODS, NJ. — Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located on the boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ, recently presented Beacon Animal Rescue, a volunteer-run, no-kill dog and cat rescue servicing Cape May and Atlantic Counties, with a $1,000 check at their Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event. The check represented a portion of the proceeds from the Doggie Splash Pool Party held last summer when Raging Waters Water Park opened for all four-legged friends to enjoy.

Morey’s Piers has been partnering with the Beacon Animal Rescue since 2019. “We believe that pets live their best lives when having fun in safe and loving environments,” says Maggie Wisniewski, Spokeswoman for Morey’s Piers. “Our love for creating pet-friendly events and environments is why we seek to partner with organizations like Beacon. We share the same passion and commitment for wanting to better the lives of animals and their families.”

Beacon is largely dependent on donations from community supporters to feed, train, house, and care for its furry tenants.

The rescue is primarily staffed by volunteers and acquires 99 percent of its dogs from pockets down south, where canines are often used for hunting and herding purposes and treated like dispensable property due to a lack of spaying and neutering before being abandoned to overcrowded shelters without the resources to care for them

“As Cape May County’s leading no-kill rescue, it has been Beacon’s honor to partner with Morey’s Piers, Cape May County’s premier amusement-and-water park, at their events summer after summer,” said Ryan Parker, executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue. “Morey’s’ charitable spirit and ongoing commitment to animal welfare gel beautifully with our mission, which is to rescue, care for, and find loving homes for animals that need it most.”

Morey’s Piers is again partnering with Beacon Animal Rescue for a fun lineup of tail-wagging events this summer. Animal lovers can enjoy time out with family, friends, and even Fido to support the animal rescue.

The Dog Days of Summer Adoption Events

Enjoy an evening out with family, friends, and even Fido to support Beacon Animal Rescue, a non-profit organization working to ensure that homeless cats and dogs are given a safe haven from shelters that euthanize animals. In addition, beacon Animal Rescue will have pets for adoption and conduct silent auctions and other fundraising activities to help support their mission. The event will occur at PigDog Beach Bar on the following dates from 3 pm – 6 pm.

Sunday, July 31- National Mutt Day

Friday, August 26 – International Dog Day

PigDog Puppaapalooza

Start your Puppapalooza with a 1-mile morning walk with your best four-legged friend. Then later in the afternoon, canines have free rein to paddle along the river adventure, play in the fountain pool, or fetch tennis balls in the activity pool at Raging Waters Water Park. In addition, owners will find food and beverage menu options at the Wrecker’s Beach Grill and PigDog Beach Bar for purchase.

The event is scheduled for September 10, 2022 (a limited number of passes are available).