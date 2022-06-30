Golden Ticket Awards set to return in 2022; a thank you to those that are making it possible

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — After a two-year absence, owing significantly to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amusement Today’s popular Golden Ticket Awards event is set to return on September 9 and 10, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

Friday night’s opening reception will showcase Morgan’s Wonderland theme park with its innovative designs that accommodate those with special needs so that children and people of all abilities can play together.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host Saturday’s festivities, as well as the awards ceremony. Built inside a rock quarry, the surroundings make for one of the most unique park settings. The park is set to debut Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger soon, a dive coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard and one of 2022’s most anticipated coasters.

Amusement Today would like to remind the industry that our host resort is the beautiful J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort. Discounted hotel reservations and event registration may be made at GoldenTicketAwards.com.