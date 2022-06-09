New antics add to the family fun this summer at Hatfield & Mccoy Dinner Feud show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — At the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud this summer, more shenanigans and fun take flight — literally! — when the mayor brings the sheriff a new high-flying contraption he calls a billy-copter to the Smokies to keep up to date with the goings-on between the Hatfield and McCoy families. Naturally, hilarity ensues as the mountain-style, mountain-built machine appears during the show, just the latest fun that has made this dinner show a favorite of guests to the area for a dozen seasons now.

In addition to the new show-stopping apparatus making its debut in 2022, the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud has all the elements needed for an entertaining night out in Pigeon Forge. Guests become part of one of the longest-running feuds in history, as they take sides with either the Hatfield family or the McCoy family throughout a two-hour journey that begins with a homestyle feast. The show features side-splitting comedy, musical acts with sensational singing, dancing and mountain clogging, and some “explosive” stunts that give the show a true bang!

In addition to the talents and antics of the two families, the town sheriff and mayor entertain guests in an adventure that includes competitions and stunts on the “mountainside” and in the 24-foot deep swimming hole that is part of the show set. Not only are folks guaranteed to laugh as they become part of the feudin’ family fun, but everyone is sure not to leave hungry! That’s because the experience starts off with an all-you-can-eat meal served up with all the best Southern favorites. The meal begins with creamy soup and hot homemade bread. Next, country classics like fried chicken, open pit pulled pork barbeque, mashed potatoes, buttery corn on the cob, and coleslaw are served. A specialty dessert and unlimited Pepsi® products, tea or coffee complete the meal.

As guests finish up their meals, they might notice some familiar faces on stage as their servers join in on the excitement. From the start, the feud is action packed with contests of musical talents, clogging and dancing, and dozens of imaginative diving stunts. Guests will be amazed as the stage features dancing one minute and then morphs into a pool equipped with boats and diving boards.

Reservations and showtimes are available by calling (865) 908-7469 or at hatfieldmccoydinnerfeud.com. Guests should arrive 45 minutes prior to showtime for dinner.