Fun Spot America’s huge 24th birthday sale celebration

ORLANDO/KISSIMMEE — Fun Spot America Theme Parks is proud to celebrate its 24th operating year on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Mark your calendars for the best sale of the year. Beginning 12 AM MIDNIGHT and ending at 12 PM NOON, our Single Day, 1-Park Fun Passes are only $24 each + tax. Offer is ONLY available online. Ticket purchase limit of 10 per person.

CEO, John Arie Jr. said, “This year’s 12-hour sale is going to be HUGE! These passes are perfect for family and friends visiting from out of town, birthday gifts, anniversaries, and more. We invite everyone to partake in our online only, best sale of the year!”

The passes are redeemable at all three of our park locations: Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta. Guests are welcome to use the passes on the day of purchase, but if they choose not to, they can use them for a Single Day visit, any day before June 9th, 2023 when they expire. Many guests buy the limit of 10 and keep them on hand for last minute park visits with friends and family.

This season, guests can also enjoy Fun Spot’s HUGE Summer Celebration. Enjoy special summer photo spots, new food and beverage concepts, attractions, and our annual fireworks show Monday, July 4th at 9PM. In Orlando, take a bounce on our new Firecracker attraction or sit and relax with a refreshing Pool Party Punch beverage. In Kissimmee, try the summer only offering of Smores Funnel Cake drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with marshmallows and graham crackers.