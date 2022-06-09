Tixera implementation at Jais Sledder Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais Mountain Tobaggan Ride

Jais Sledder The 1,885-metre toboggan ride launched two months ago in Jebel Jais offers riders with an exhilarating experience and a dazzling panoramic view. This ride has captured the attention of many and quickly became a major tourist attraction. The venue officially opened to the public mid-February 2022.

Semnox’s Tixera provided the solution for the ticketing and access control for the. For Semnox this marks another is an excellent execution in Middle East. Tixera provides flexible ticketing solution and multi-channel sales platforms as a part of its ticketing solution. Visitors at Jais Sledder use paper tickets issued at point-of-sale counters; visitors can choose to buy between single ride and multi-ride buying options for the tickets, and these tickets are scanned at the entry access gates.

“Working with a prestigious group like RAK Hospitality makes us really proud of our solution. There is a lot of scope for the locations like Jebel Jais to use the Tixera solution to boost the customer experience and enhance the ticket sales. We look forward to providing a rewarding experience to the group”, says Meghashyam, Sales Head – MEA Parks.