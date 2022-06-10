Morey’s Piers Vice President of Human Resources and Government Relations awarded CIEE Bridge Builder Award

THE WILDWOODS, N.J. — CIEE honors Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Resources and Government Relations at Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, in celebration of her relentless efforts to preserve and improve BridgeUSA programs.

To celebrate 75 years of building bridges of respect and mutual understanding across cultures, CIEE presented 75 CIEE Bridge Builder Awards to those individuals and institutions – from host families to study abroad advisors, from politicians to employers – whose efforts and influence over the last 75 years have strengthened international education and exchange.

Morey’s Piers has been participating in the Summer Work Travel Exchange Programs since the early 1980s. They host thousands of students and play a vital role in advancing U.S. public diplomacy efforts. BridgeUSA helps many seasonal businesses during the peak tourist season, but more importantly, the program offers students from all over the world an opportunity to come together and share their cultures. They develop skills and independence while working and visiting the United States that will serve them well into their future careers.

Having worked alongside international visitors since she was 14, Denise experienced the benefits of cultural exchange in the workplace early on. She works tirelessly to provide the best experience possible for BridgeUSA participants, helping them acclimate to their life and work in the U.S., and making Morey’s Piers their home away from home. In addition, she continues to raise the bar on the quality BridgeUSA programs being run at Morey’s Piers, creating and facilitating educational and cultural exchange opportunities to help young professionals around the world build successful careers and make a meaningful impact on their home country communities.

“As we look back on CIEE’s 75 years of bringing the world together by bringing together individuals from different backgrounds, cultures, and countries, we are pleased to recognize and express our gratitude to the people and partners who make intercultural exchange a powerful tool for nurturing world peace,” said James P. Pellow, President, and CEO of CIEE.

Denise is a fierce advocate for the importance of cultural exchange. She has proven herself an industry leader utilizing her various roles within the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions to further educate industry members on BridgeUSA programs. And through countless meetings, sign-on letters, and webinars with members of the House and Senate, Denise has consistently laid the groundwork with local, state, and federal officials to build awareness and appreciation for BridgeUSA programs. Her lobbying efforts on the Hill, alongside CIEE, have given so many young people across the globe the opportunity to achieve their dreams of experiencing the American way of life first-hand.

“The dedication and commitment that Denise has made in advocating the Bridge USA Program are truly remarkable,” said Will Morey, President, and CEO of Morey’s Piers. “Her tireless efforts have benefitted this program in numerous ways, strengthening international education and exchange.”