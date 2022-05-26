WhiteWater awarded Best Managed Companies Gold Standard

VANCOUVER, Canada — WhiteWater, the world’s largest water park manufacturer, is proud to have achieved the prestigious Gold Standard status as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

Presented by Deloitte, Gold Standard is awarded to firms who have maintained multiyear Best Managed status and demonstrated their commitment to the program. This award recognizes outstanding business performance of companies that are headquartered in Canada or are Canadian owned or managed and have a revenue of $50 million or more.

The Best Managed Companies program involves a rigorous process. More than financial performance, it evaluates strategy planning, development, and execution, as well as people, innovation, and continuous improvement. This year, 31 new companies achieved Gold Standard for a total of 115 in this high-performance club. WhiteWater is the only one in the attractions sector.

This distinguished award is a validation of WhiteWater’s corporate strategy, which aims to provide the best customer experience through global knowledge with local expertise, a regional supply chain, and a one-stop-shop offering that includes water slides, aquatic play, water rides, FlowRider® surf machines, Endless Surf surf pools, and the Vantage venue management platform.

“The Gold Standard status recognizes WhiteWater’s consistency in pursuing excellence in all areas of the business, from strategic planning to corporate culture to how we adapt to changing market conditions,” said CEO Geoff Chutter. “It acknowledges the efforts of the entire organization and serves as an additional testimony for clients who are looking for a strong partner to collaborate with and for talented individuals who are looking for a great place to work.”