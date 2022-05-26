Mattel and Epic announce additional brand experiences for upcoming Mattel Adventure Park

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel, Inc. and EPIC Resort Destinations, LLC. announced today that Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona will feature additional brand activations from Barbie, Masters of the Universe, and Mattel Games when it opens in 1Q 2023.

These Mattel brands join the previously announced Hot Wheels roller coaster and go-karting experiences and Thomas & Friends indoor theme park.

“Mattel Adventure Park will be even more engaging and entertaining at launch, with the addition of these iconic Mattel brand experiences,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director, Global Location Based Entertainment, Mattel. “The expansion of this flagship attraction brings together the largest representation of Mattel’s beloved brands in a live space as never before.”

The additional brand experiences planned for Mattel Adventure Park will be highlighted by the Barbie Beach House, designed to be a must-visit destination for Barbie fans of all ages. The Barbie Beach House features the Barbie flying theater, taking riders on a journey from deep underwater to outer space; the Dream Closet Experience, where Barbie, through state-of-the-art hologram technology, is brought to life to help curate the ultimate wardrobe; and the Barbie Rooftop where guests can enjoy a selection of signature pink beverages perfectly paired with sweet and savory snacks while enjoying panoramic views of the property.

Mattel Adventure Park will also feature a nine-hole mini golf experience that translates the Mattel Games portfolio into an immersive environment. Families can putt-putt while battling Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, or through a life-sized Pictionary game board with additional games featured throughout. The #1 card game property, UNO, will be represented as a larger-than-life climbing structure where guests can jump on oversized UNO cards and race to the top.

Master of the Universe’s iconic Castle Grayskull has been transformed into a 4,500+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art laser tag arena where fans “have the power” to fight for Eternia. A Laser Tag experience will bring the world of Eternia to life and invites guests to join an epic battle to regain the power of the Universe.

“We are extremely excited to add Barbie, Masters of the Universe and Mattel Games themed attractions and rides to an already outstanding offering in development at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park. We have spared no expense to bring these iconic brands to life in ways that will delight visitors of all ages for years to come.” Said Mark Cornell, President, Epic Resort Destinations.