Morey’s Piers celebrates the expansion of their solar footprint and adds premium parking

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Morey’s Piers, located in Wildwood NJ, is celebrating the expansion of their solar footprint and continued commitment to improve sustainability and conservation by hosting a “Cutting the Cord” celebration. Enjoy a little tailgating, small bites (including Curley’s Fries), live entertainment, and happy hour on this little piece of “Paved Paradise”.

Morey’s recent investment in solar power includes the addition of a solar canopy on its newest parking lot located on Ocean Avenue between Juniper and Ocean Avenues. The 1,050 SunPower 435-watt panels were installed by Geoscape Solar. The solar canopy covering the parking lot maximizes the available roof space to provide renewable energy for Morey’s Surfside Pier. Overall, the 457kW solar canopy will generate 615,000-kilowatt-hours of clean electricity per year, remove 587,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from the air, plant 4,399 trees on our planet, and 660,380 miles driven on our roads.

The company has been investing in solar power since 2018, when the company made a big decision to harness the power of the sun and offset our energy consumption, installing 901 P17 345-watt solar panels on the roof of several maintenance buildings. Next, Morey’s installed solar panel systems on the Pan-American and Port Royal Hotels. Then, in December 2019, the Runaway Tramcar ride received a solar treatment, with the addition of a set of panels on its loading station, followed by the cabanas at PigDog Beach Bar during the summer of 2020. Overall, Morey’s solar powers all of Hunt’s Piers, the Boardwalk Tram Cars, and 55% of Morey’s Surfside Pier.