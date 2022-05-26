JUNE 2022
By amusementtoday | May 26, 2022
The June 2022 issue includes:
- Sesame Place San Diego debuts
- Vekoma, Disney redefine ‘dark ride’ with new EPCOT omnicoaster
- Joyland Amusement Park celebrates its 50th season
- Edaville Family Theme Park future uncertain
- Land of Make Believe adds Zamperla ride
- Lotte World Adventure Busan opens
- Festivals strengthen the pinball industry
- ACE donates $10,000 to aid Lakemont Park’s Skyliner
- Pima County Fair attendance rises
- Clark County Fair enjoys good return
- Adventure Island debuts two new attractions
- Camelback Resort announces new attractions
- Knoebels park has a new in-house pizza recipe
- Nominations sought for 2022 Golden Ticket industry categories
- La Feria de Chapultepec demolition
- Kennywood’s restored, revitalized Kangaroo
- Six Flags’ Pirates of Speelunker Cave reinvents a dark ride classic
- Valleyfair’s High Roller coaster refreshed, repainted … and much more!