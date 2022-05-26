JUNE 2022

By | May 26, 2022

The June 2022 issue includes:

  • Sesame Place San Diego debuts
  • Vekoma, Disney redefine ‘dark ride’ with new EPCOT omnicoaster
  • Joyland Amusement Park celebrates its 50th season
  • Edaville Family Theme Park future uncertain
  • Land of Make Believe adds Zamperla ride
  • Lotte World Adventure Busan opens
  • Festivals strengthen the pinball industry
  • ACE donates $10,000 to aid Lakemont Park’s Skyliner
  • Pima County Fair attendance rises
  • Clark County Fair enjoys good return
  • Adventure Island debuts two new attractions
  • Camelback Resort announces new attractions
  • Knoebels park has a new in-house pizza recipe
  • Nominations sought for 2022 Golden Ticket industry categories
  • La Feria de Chapultepec demolition
  • Kennywood’s restored, revitalized Kangaroo
  • Six Flags’ Pirates of Speelunker Cave reinvents a dark ride classic
  • Valleyfair’s High Roller coaster refreshed, repainted … and much more!
