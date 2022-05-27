Six Flags Over Texas open daily; new summer shows announced

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is now open daily. New shows, water rides and park enhancements usher in the summer season at the theme park.

Two new shows start this Saturday, May 28:

– Show-stopping musical numbers and impressive dance moves will have guests singing along to their favorite hits that span the decades, live from the stage at GOTHAM CITY; plus Mic Check – A cast of five will perform on the Marketplace Stage covering top hits throughout country music, doo-wop, pop and rock and roll.

In addition, guests at the park can enjoy enhancements and an expanded attraction offering, including:

, the guest-favorite river rafting adventure sure to soak riders, opens for the summer season May 28; and New cooling stations are available throughout the park, offering shade and complimentary water for guests.

Guests can also beat the heat on the all-new Pirates of Speelunker Cave dark ride that debuted to rave reviews on May 14.

Later this summer, the park will introduce AQUAMAN: Power Wave – a multi-launch water coaster that will be the first-of-its-kind in North America.

Six Flags Over Texas is now open for daily operations through August 14. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington begins daily operation this Saturday, May 28.