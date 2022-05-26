Universal Orlando Resort debuts limited-time Summer Tribute Store celebrating Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic films “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “JAWS” and “Back To The Future”

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort commemorates Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic films “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “JAWS” and “Back to the Future” with the newest edition of its popular Summer Tribute Store, now open at Universal Studios Florida.

The limited-time retail location transports guests to a 1980s movie theater where favorite scenes from retro summer blockbusters come to life within four incredibly-themed rooms stocked with décor and dedicated merchandise that pay homage to each film:

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial : Step inside Elliott’s childhood bedroom complete with toys, games and other heartfelt belongings and browse an assortment of apparel – including the famous red hoodie – along with E.T. plush, pins and more celebrating the upcoming 40 th anniversary of the film’s release.

JAWS: Adorned with seaside props and the makings of a ship's hull in the rafters is Quint's boat shack – which includes a variety of "red, white and blue" shirts, bags, tumblers and more inspired by the setting of the classic film. This room also features authentic, retro merchandise that pays tribute to Universal Studios Florida's past "JAWS" attraction.

Back to the Future: Go back in time to venture throughDoc's gadget-filled garage within the "Back to the Future" room, complete with t-shirts featuring glow-in-the-dark neon designs, collectible toys, "Outatime" license plates, mugs and more.

Best of Universal: The final room in the Summer Tribute Store features compilation merchandise starring the three blockbuster films highlighted within the store – plus items from other popular Universal Pictures' movies like "Jurassic Park" – within a space decked out to resemble a theater concession stand. And of course, here is also where guests can find delicious, themed treats and snacks available for purchase.

The Summer Tribute Store is located in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida. Guests looking to explore more highly-themed retail locations can also check out All Hallows Eve Boutique in Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which features a fun, limited-time design that blends the classic Universal Monsters with Hawaiian vacation flare throughout the store’s décor and merchandise this summer.