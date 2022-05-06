Vietnam’s first ProSlide-exclusive park – The Amazing Bay – opens near Ho Chi Minh City

ProSlide Technology Inc. is congratulating their client Suoi Tien Group on the opening of Vietnam’s largest water park, The Amazing Bay. Located close to Ho Chi Minh City, The Amazing Bay uses a collection of the world’s most awarded water rides to create a water park experience unlike anything in the country. This leading Vietnamese water park features 19 high-performance water rides supplied exclusively by ProSlide, making it the country’s first 100% ProSlide water park, along with debuting the first ProSlide SURF in Asia.

An Award-Winning, ProSlide-Powered Ride Mix

“The guest experience created by the attractions is one of the most important drivers of waterpark success”, says Nik Paas, ProSlide’s Regional Vice President Sales – Asia-Pacific. “It was critical to collaborate on the right mix based on Suoi Tien’s vision, expected demographics, and emerging market trends. “We’re proud to have been part of the initial concept phase for The Amazing Bay in 2016 all the way to the opening this year. Suoi Tien’s goal has always been to create an unforgettable experience for its guests, and this will certainly achieve that, along with continuing to raise the bar in the Vietnam amusement & tourism industry.”

The new Vietnamese park features award-winning ProSlide water rides like the iconic TORNADO® 60, the original MAMMOTH, the revolutionary TornadoWAVE® and many more. The Amazing Bay’s ProSlide-powered ride mix includes the following best-in-class ProSlide water rides:

TORNADO 60 + TornadoWAVE 60

BehemothBOWL 60 + MAMMOTH

CannonBOWL 30 + PIPEline x2 + Dueling PIPEline

RideHOUSE 600

RideHOUSE 200

KIDZ TWISTER x3

KIDZ TORNADO 12

KIDZ ProRACER

KIDZ OctopusRACER

KIDZ MiniRIVER

KIDZ ProRACER

ProSURF (Asia’s first)

ProSlide Master Planning Develops the Concept

ProSlide’s Master Planning team began exploring concepts for The Amazing Bay with the Suoi Tien Group team as far back as 2016. Speaking of the importance of this stage, Daniel Jackson, Principal of ProSlide’s Master Planning team says, “concept design is the first step in every water park plan and it’s crucial to the park’s success. It’s during this stage that the fundamentals of a water park are established and the latest trends from leading water parks around the world are incorporated into the layout of the park. Adhering to these proven principles early in the process results in a premium guest experience – the most critical factor contributing to the success of a water park.” Remarking on the end result, Jackson says “the success of Amazing Bay is the product of a unique collaboration that marries ProSlide’s in-depth understanding of the water park industry and a visionary client that was driven to raise the standard of water parks in Vietnam.”