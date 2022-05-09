Andrew Vogelsong promoted to Operations Manager at Ralph S Alberts Company

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The Ralph S Alberts Company Inc. announces the promotion of Andy Vogelsong to Operations Manager. Andy joined RSA in 2011. During his tenure he has been a positive contributor to many areas of operations including Foam production, Shipping, Receiving and most recently as Customer Service Manager, for which he will continue to have oversight.

Key aspects of this new role will be to ensure internal customer driven initiatives such as on time delivery and product quality to achieve RSA’s strategic goals, Andy will serve as a liaison between the RSA leadership team and production operations with his laser focus on customer centric solutions.

Vogelsong will report to the COO Donita Rudy for operational oversight.

President and CEO of Ralph S Alberts Company, Seth Alberts commented on Andy’s rise through the ranks; “At a business development panel discussion, I once heard the quote “The most successful companies don’t recruit leaders, they grow their own employees from the ground up!” In Andy’s case, this philosophy stands true! Andy started with us in a production role just over 10 years ago, and through various accomplishments and promotions proved to be suited for a key leadership position within our organization. Andy possesses the work ethic, attitude, intelligence & skill set to lead our operations through the next growth phase and for years to come. I personally couldn’t be prouder of his achievements, & I look forward to the additional value he’ll bring to our leadership team!