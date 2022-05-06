New slate of exhibitors deliver on Licensing Expo’s location-based entertainment theme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Licensing Expo, produced in partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, today revealed a growing roster of exhibitors delivering IP-based experiences on the show floor at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center this May 24-26. In response to the 2022 editions’ LBE theme, BuzzFeed, Crayola, LAI Games, and Cronus Global are among the latest brands that have announced the details of their LBE activation that will transform their booths into an IP-based destination to bring stories and characters to life.

The theme will be represented through a combination of Licensing Expo and exhibitor-led activations throughout the show floor, plus forward-looking educational content. With LBE serving as a popular marketing and engagement tool, LBE is finding its way into nearly every industry, as indicated by the many cross-category activations designed to capture attendees’ attention and form deeper connections with potential new partners that can help bring their trend-driven IP’s to life.

“For more than 40 years, Licensing Expo has been the industry’s premier platform for brands to showcase their portfolio of IPs, from iconic to emergent products and content, to secure new licensees, manufacturers, and retailer partners that will excite and engage consumers,” says Anna Knight, SVP of the Global Licensing Group. “LBE as this year’s theme reflects the times and puts attendees in consumers’ shoes, helping them visualize what the end result could look like tangibly.”

Latest LBE-activations confirmed to date include:

BuzzFeed Inc., Booth U214

For the first time at Licensing Expo, Buzzfeed, Inc will be coming with a portfolio of category-leading brands: BuzzFeed, Tasty, Complex, Hot Ones and News brands BuzzFeed News and Huff Post.

Prepare for things to get SPICY! BuzzFeed, Inc. is going to turn up the heat at Licensing Expo. On Wednesday at noon (12 p.m.) at the BuzzFeed, Inc booth (U214), a few lucky attendees will have a chance to take the Hot Ones Challenge! and see if they can handle the heat alongside Camera Guy Bill! So, to all the Spice Lords out there… Can you handle the heat? #HotOnesChallenge

Crayola, Entrance D

Following the May 24 keynote presentation, join Crayola from 3:00 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. for an exciting announcement about the licensing of Crayola Experiences in front of the Crayola mural located at Entrance D. The event also will include a panel discussion with senior executives from Crayola, IAAPA (the trade organization for the amusement park industry), and Licensing International—moderated by Anna Knight, SVP of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets—discussing the importance of Licensing in the Location-Based Entertainment sector and the return of the trade show industry.

LAI Games, Booth A188

LAI Games is using Licensing Expo to launch a new version of Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride… Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD! The new version features the same six great experiences, now in 5K resolution, with new VR hardware and software for the motion base by D-BOX. In addition, LAI Games is announcing a signed agreement with Warner Bros to create a new arcade game for the wildly popular cartoon Rick and Morty from Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, which will launch towards the end of the year.

At their booth, LAI Games will be showing Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade, a deluxe motion simulator racing game based on the globally popular mobile app from Gameloft, featuring the world’s biggest supercar brands like Lamborghini, W Motors, McLaren, and many more. In addition, they will also be showing FGTeeV: Out of Time, an arcade game that will expand into the already wild FGTeeV universe.

BigFoot 4×4 Inc., Booth G116

BigFoot 4×4 Inc. will be debuting “BIGFOOT Crush,” a full-size arcade game by Unis Technology, which can be found in bowling alleys, arcades, Chucky E Cheese restaurants, and more all over the world. This exclusive game will be featured at this year’s show in their booth G116. The summer 2022 release of “BIGFOOT Roll & Smash” with XYZ Game Labs will also reintroduce BIGFOOT 4X4 to the Board Game market, with the prototype models available to view at this year’s Expo.

Cronus Global, Booth E101

Cronus Global will be holding a Wicked Tuna “Cocktails & Competition” event at their booth on Wednesday, May 25, from 3:00-5:00 p.m., complete with a bartender serving cocktails and appetizers. This head-to-head two-player interactive gaming competition will run for the entire duration of the experience, with the top 3 “Wicked Tuna Fisherman” on the leaderboard taking home Wicked Tuna Prize packs with Wicked Tuna-branded gear. The interactive game will be at Cronus Global’s booth, E101, for the entire duration of the show for whoever wants to “Catch a Tuna” during the three-day event.

Feld Entertainment, Booth A215

Feld Entertainment is excited to share the recent announcement of the relaunch of the iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. With a Fall 2023 national tour launch of The Greatest Show On Earth, they are currently on a global talent search, auditioning the best performers around the world. Visit Feld Entertainment at Booth A215 for more information!

In addition to the LBE theme activations, attendees can visit the new Sports Bar, Toy Café, and Art & Design Lounge to learn about new products and form deeper connections with crowd favorite brands. Confirmed participants include:

Sports Bar: Major League Baseball Players, Inc., NFL Players Inc., NASCAR, WWE, and Motul

Major League Baseball Players, Inc., NFL Players Inc., NASCAR, WWE, and Motul Toy Café: Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., MGA Entertainment, Spin Master, WildBrain CPLG, Jazwares, Just Play, Brand Activation Consulting, and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., MGA Entertainment, Spin Master, WildBrain CPLG, Jazwares, Just Play, Brand Activation Consulting, and Build-A-Bear Workshop. Art & Design Lounge: Art Brand Studios, Giordano Studios, Jewel Branding & Licensing, Inc., Mitchell Black Wallpaper, Tate & Co Licensing, and Artestar.

This newest instalment of LBE activations is supplementing the recent announcement which included: