Strates Shows signs 5-year contract extension with St. Lucie County Fair

NAPLES, Fla. — The James E. Strates Shows, one of North America’s leading outdoor amusement providers, has announced that it has extended its contract with the St. Lucie County Fair Association for 5-years as the sole carnival midway provider for the annual St. Lucie County Fair in Ft. Pierce, Florida. The partnership was formally agreed upon during the 2022 Florida Federation of Fairs Annual Convention in Naples, Florida.

“We have had a successful partnership with Strates Shows for the past 16 years and are looking forward to the future,” said Christine Iannotti, General Manager of the St. Lucie County Fair Association, Inc. “We truly believe the best is yet to come.”

E. James Strates and his sons John and Jay Strates joined incoming St. Lucie County Fair Association President Dr. Brett Adams, current President, and elected Vice President Tracy Hurta, Secretary Kathy Gladwin, and Board Trustee Waylon Wilson, for the contract signing in Naples. Also present was Cathy Murphy of Murphy Brothers Exposition, who previously held the midway contract.

“Both of our organizations have been through years of industry change and tremendous growth,” said Jay Strates. “We are proud to be a part of the St. Lucie County Fair as it continues to promote and showcase the community’s agricultural traditions, talents, diversity, and heritage. Beyond just a contractual relationship, we truly regard the St. Lucie County Fair as a key partner in providing the best fair experience possible to the residents of St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties.”

The St. Lucie County Fair is considered the largest annual event on the Treasure Coast. The 58th edition of the Fair is scheduled to take place February 24th through March 5th, 2023.