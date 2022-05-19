Eldridge Park opens for 2022 Season with exciting additions!

Eldridge Park Amusements will conduct the 2022 season Grand Opening on Friday, May 27th at 5PM with our traditional Riderless Carousel in honor of our volunteers who have passed on. The park will be open Friday to Sunday and on Memorial Day as well that week and continues until Labor Day Weekend.

There are a ton of exciting changes once again this year. The park is honored to be the location for the Vietnam Moving Wall June 29th to July 4th. The Wall will be on display with volunteers reading all the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice nonstop for six days. We encourage people to visit this wonderful tribute.

In keeping with the reverence and somber atmosphere we are moving the Fireworks to Labor Day weekend, specifically Saturday, September 3rd. Seven Mountains Media Radio Group has joined Eldridge Park to create a huge event including winners of their Battle of the Bands competition, inflatables and an even larger fireworks display. We anticipate moving the event back to July 4th weekend next year.

Family Fun Thursdays are coming to the park with free shows starting with the return of the Great DuBois Masters of Variety on June 23, Tanglewood on July 28 and Corning Museum of Glass on August 25. We also will be presenting the Circus Siren Live Mermaid show at the park Sunday, June 12th. We are continuing with monthly car shows and the bi-weekly Elm Chevy concert series with bands and food trucks. We encourage everyone to follow us on social media to see the schedules.

The old stage has been removed for safety reasons and we will be using a temporary stage this season while we seek funding for a new and larger facility. We also will be breaking ground on a 2400 square foot splashpad that will be free to the public thanks to a generous donation.