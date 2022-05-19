Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens Saturday for the 2022 Season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, opens for the season on Saturday, May 21.

Guests, this weekend, can beat the summer heat and be among the first to experience park improvements, including:

Improved Guest Entry and Park Aesthetic – Park visitors will notice an improved arrival experience, with a newly paved parking lot, re-configured entry process, freshly painted buildings and a more open entryway, plus a photo op with a 15-foot shark ;

Hurricane Harbor offers guests more than 40 rides, slides, attractions, and pools across a sprawling 47 acres with three million gallons of water. Families can enjoy the adventures of Splashwater Beach and Hook’s Lagoon or take a relaxing ride on the Lazy River. Experienced thrill seekers can take on classics like The Black Hole and Geronimo, or guest-favorites Banzai Pipeline and Typhoon Twister!

Also new in 2022 is a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation to both Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Over Texas. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blockout dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass, plus more! For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, TWO Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington and Six Flags Over Texas are currently hiring for the 2022 season. Applicants, ages 15 and older, can complete an application at www.sixflagsjobs.com and start the same week. More than ten diverse departments offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great perks and many jobs start at $10 or more per hour.

Hurricane Harbor Arlington will operate on weekends until May 28, when daily operations begin.