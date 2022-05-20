Severn Lamb appoint new Director of Business Development for Mobility Solutions, Newton Montano

With over 70 years of success within the industry, Severn Lamb continue to expand their highly skilled workforce recently appointing Newton Montano as their new Director of Business Development for Mobility Solutions for the Americas, Hawaii & Caribbean region.

Newton Montano, with over 30 years’ industry experience, brings with him a wealth knowledge from both the electric vehicle and passenger mobility sectors. The role will primarily focus on client and strategic partnerships development to expand Severn Lamb’s reach within the Americas, Hawaii & the Caribbean.

His unique background and understanding of automotive IoT solutions and electric vehicle technologies, aligns perfectly with Severn Lambs product development focussing on sustainability and delivering greener visitor transportation systems & rides.

Having delivered over seven hundred, multi-million-dollar vehicle contracts for advanced people movers around the globe, to clients such as Apple, Resorts World, Six Flags, Sea World and more, Newton is completely immersed within the industry.

When asked about joining the team, Newton highlighted that “It is a true pleasure joining the Severn Lamb team and I am looking forward to many years of working together through collaboration and friendship.”

Managing Director, Patrick Lamb states “We are thrilled Newton has joined our team providing us the ability to better support and develop our business across the pond.”

All parties are excited to see how this working relationship progresses and are keen to get the ball rolling, for more information and to stay up to date with their latest news, feel free to visit their website www.severn-lamb.com