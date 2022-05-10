Mark your calendars for Ride Camp 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, the gold standard in operational safety services in the amusement industry, is pleased to announce that their Annual Safety School, known as Ride Camp, is scheduled for February 5-8, 2023. This learning-packed, 5-day event will be held once again at the amazing Carowinds Theme Park.

Lead by an impressive faculty with decades of attractions industry experience, “Ride Camp Counselors” provide a highly immersive training experience focused on ride safety and operations best practices. This year’s theme is “Safety Is Your Super Power”.

“Campers”, the attendees, work both in the classroom and in hands-on training exercises using Carowinds’ rides to both learn and brush up on ride safety techniques, including the 10 Critical Components. Up to 4 CEUs will be awarded from Tunxis College for those Campers who qualify to receive them.

“We love working with IRT in our expansive environment that is perfect for Ride Camp. With their different themed sessions, they use several indoor and outdoor breakout areas, and we provide those in a fun and entertaining venue, different from the traditional hotel ballroom setting”, said Marc Gran, sales director for Carowinds.

Registration will be opening soon. For more information, go to ridetraining.com/ridecamp.