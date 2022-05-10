Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort and Spa earns top USA Today award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — For the third time since the award’s inception in 2018, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa was named the number one Amusement Park Hotel in the country by USA Today readers in the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

A panel of experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected which properties and attractions would compete for titles across several categories in the award competitions that took place in April. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa earned the top spot for best Amusement Park Hotel, while Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins finished sixth in the same category.

During its history, DreamMore Resort and Spa has earned several awards including being named one of Southern Living’s “Best Places to Stay in the South,” one of Travel + Leisure’s “25 Resorts in the US that are Perfect for Families” and the #2 Best Family Resort in 2021 by USA Today.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, which celebrates its seventh anniversary in July, has quickly become a sought-after resort destination. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country water park, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa provides guests with a full-service, comfortable home-away-from-home experience that only Dolly Parton could create. Inspired by Parton’s childhood in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, a love for music and storytelling, and a desire to create a place for families to grow and play, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa brings Parton’s vision for a premiere family destination to life.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa has several unique areas and experiences for families to spend quality time together. Families gather to play checkers by the fireplace in one of the resort’s grand living rooms, enjoy a glass of sweet tea in a rocking chair on one of the many porches or swap stories on one of the beautiful garden benches. The resort’s lavish 20-acre property includes premiere amenities and perks to help guests create their own special moments and memories.

Full-service dining, a full-service salon and spa, indoor and outdoor pool complexes, and exclusive park privileges—like complimentary transportation to Dollywood theme park and complimentary TimeSaver passes for Dollywood rides and shows—make the property a must-visit experience. Additionally, there are a variety of on-site activities at the resort for families. Through fun-filled activities including arts and crafts, storytelling and summertime pool parties, Camp DW is designed to inspire children’s imaginations. At night, families gather around the fireplace for a bedtime story with a book selected from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Guests also can roast complimentary marshmallows to make s’mores each night around the fire pit.