Canal Peak opens at Yangzhou Fancy City

YANGZHOU, China — Zamperla’s latest thrill coaster, Canal Peak, opened at Yangzhou Fancy City on November 6, 2021. The ride redefined the park’s skyline with its vertical lift and near-vertical drop.

“OCT has been a fantastic partner for Zamperla in China for a long time. This was one of our largest projects together and we are excited how well it turned out. We look forward to future installations together and working with OCT to deliver thrilling attractions all over the country,” said Davide Donnadello, Sales & Operation Manager for China & Korea Region.

The smoothness of the ride is a result of a nearly decade-long investment Zamperla made in its roller coaster division. The company added engineers so that it has one of the largest internal calculations teams in the country and improved its track fabrication capabilities.

“We are thrilled because this project is a great reflection of the improvements our team made people and technology. The accelerometer data shows that this is one of the best Zamperla coasters we have manufactured and it is thrilling, from the vertical lift to the 5 inversions. The experience this installation delivers lays the groundwork for the next generation of Zamperla coasters,” said Alberto Ferri, Roller Coaster Division Director.

The bright orange track really pops and stands out amongst the park’s fantastic collection of attractions. China has amassed a fantastic collection of roller coasters in the past twenty years, so the Zamperla design team worked to ensure that local guests as well as roller coaster fanatics would find something unique on this layout. The coaster’s massive Cobra Roller is an iconic element of its own and a fantastic statement piece on one end of the ride.

“Our engineering team did a fantastic job creating a fun layout with the available space,” said Adam Sandy, Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “The ride pacing is fantastic, the elements just hit one after another. This design is a great reflection of the women and men that make up the engineers and fabricators as part of the Zamperla team,” he noted.