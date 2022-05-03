Fun Spot America announces Reece Youmans as senior vice president of food & beverage

Fun Spot America Theme Parks is proud to announce Reece Youmans as Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage. Reece brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry at theme park properties, hotels and restaurants, most recently with Landry’s Restaurants/ Rainforest Café at Disney Springs.

Reece received a BS in Hospitality Management from Southern Illinois University, working closely with Marriott Food Services. He was also a member of the football team while at SIU.

“With Reece joining Fun Spot we are adding another seasoned expert to our leadership team; we are confident that we are moving in the right direction for our future,” said John Arie Jr, Chief Executive Officer Fun Spot America.

Reece is a lifelong hospitality professional, having grown up in a family that owned and operated two resorts on the beaches of St. Petersburg, FL. During his career, he has been involved with some very high profile and high-volume operations such as Seasons 52, Fulton’s Crab House and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, as well as owning two independent restaurants in his hometown of St. Petersburg Florida.

“Reece strongly believes that serving the highest quality items using the highest quality ingredients, along with serving our guest the way we would want to be served is the key to our success. He is looking forward to rolling up his sleeves and working hand in hand with the teams at all three parks to raise the bar in both of these areas” said Jorge Cabrera, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Reece has been an active member of the hospitality community, and believes in giving back to the communities that we serve. He is active in working with Second Harvest Food Bank in placing graduating members of their Culinary Training Program.