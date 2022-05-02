Castle Park converting to digital payment process to provide a simpler and safer experience

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Castle Park guests will soon find a more efficient, convenient, and visitor-friendly process to paying for park tickets and treats.

Beginning new on May 6th, 2022, Castle Park will only accept credit cards, debit cards and secure mobile payments throughout the Inland Empire’s favorite family destination. The switch allows for a smoother and safer experience for Guests, who can make payments with credit or debit cards in addition to using secure mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Castle Park accepts all major credit and debit cards including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover.

Guests that prefer cash have no cause for concern: they can use new, free Cash to Card Kiosks conveniently located throughout Castle Park to convert up to $500 cash onto a prepaid card. This prepaid card can be used to purchase tickets and frequent stores and stands throughout the park. The cards can also be used free of surcharges or fees outside the park anywhere cards are accepted.

“This innovation allows us to better focus on providing a great experience for our Guests,” says General Manager Ken Withers. “No longer having to handle cash and count change will make lines move faster at our retail and refreshment stands, while the free Cash to Card kiosks provide a convenient way to convert cash onto a prepaid card, giving all guests access to this simpler, more secure payment method.”

Three Cash to Card Kiosks will be placed at high-traffic locations within Castle Park so guests never have to go far to find a kiosk and convert their cash onto a free, prepaid card. For full details and a listed of Frequently Asked Questions regarding this new program, visit CastlePark.com/Cashless.