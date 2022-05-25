25 years later, Intercard continues to bring the latest cashless technology to Saudi Arabia

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, which has been bringing its leading amusement technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 25 years, will exhibit at the fourth Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo in Riyadh on May 16-18, 2022.

At the SEA Show Intercard will feature its latest cashless technology including the E-commerce platform and the iWallet, which adds the convenience of Google Pay and Apple Pay to its Edge Mobile Apps Collection. The company will also demo its upcoming iTellerPlus software and other great Intercard products.

Visitors can meet Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard and Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, and find out why leading family entertainment centers in the KSA and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

The iTellerPlus software expands the future of self-service kiosks in entertainment centers. Using iTellerPlus guests can buy timed play, gate passes and package deals in addition to game play, and it’s all stored on the same convenient game card.

The software can also be programmed to upsell guests on additional activities (like laser tag) or food and beverage, all based on their initial choices. iTellerPlus also integrates with Intercard’s eCommerce platform, enabling guests to buy services online and redeem them at a kiosk with a printed QR code, eliminating a trip to the center’s front desk to check in.

“Intercard has been working in Saudi Arabia since 1997 when Adventure Land opened up in Jeddah. Since then Intercard has been installed in over 500 amusement centers in Saudi Arabia,” says Borrero. “Intercard’s innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most-used in the KSA and the MENA region.”

Sherrod and Borrero will be at show booth #3E51 to demonstrate Intercard’s cashless technology and its benefits. “As the evolution of family entertainment centers continues, proprietors have an increased need for cashless systems that can increase sales, boost marketing and cut expenses,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Our forward-thinking customers in the KSA and throughout the MENA region have always been receptive to innovative technology that makes doing business easier.”