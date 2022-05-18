Better, brighter and fresher than ever: Sandcastle Waterpark opens May 21

WEST HOMESTEAD — BETTER. BRIGHTER. FRESHER THAN EVER. The all-new Sandcastle Waterpark – Pittsburgh’s Hometown Waterpark – will open its gates beginning Saturday, May 21.

Nominated as one of the Top 20 best outdoor waterparks in 2022, park guests can look forward to a vibrant new look to the park’s Boardwalk and waterslides, plus the eagerly anticipated Bombs Away waterslide, along with new food options, a season line-up of special events and the return of last year’s popular Jammin’ July weekends – all set among the most breathtaking views of the Monongahela River.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the new and improved Sandcastle featuring head-turning improvements throughout the entire park,” said Kennywood and Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. “Our team has been working around the clock to improve every aspect of the Sandcastle experience. With the park transformation and the all-new event line-up, this is the perfect time to purchase a Season Pass to not miss a moment of fun all summer long.”

At Bombs Away, guests will enter a chamber at a height of 90 feet over the ground, then plummet into free-falling thrills twisting and turning for a length of 300 feet through an enclosed inverted loop. Bombs Away is projected to open in early June. In addition to this exciting new water slide, every area of the park received a complete transformation, including:



Mon Tsunami and Mushroom Pool – New facades and backdrops bring new life to splashes for years to come.

New facades and backdrops bring new life to splashes for years to come. The Boardwalk – Highlighted by a steel archway with illuminated, dimensional lettering, updated lighting, and colorful pole banners, the Boardwalk is guaranteed to be reminiscent of the East Coast.

Highlighted by a steel archway with illuminated, dimensional lettering, updated lighting, and colorful pole banners, the Boardwalk is guaranteed to be reminiscent of the East Coast. Food & Beverage Enhancements – The all-new Sandcastle Bridge Bar & Grill will debut this summer, headlining a lineup of mouthwatering new menu items and visually enhanced stands sporting new signage and refreshed color palettes that embody a modern, seaside feel;

The all-new Sandcastle Bridge Bar & Grill will debut this summer, headlining a lineup of mouthwatering new menu items and visually enhanced stands sporting new signage and refreshed color palettes that embody a modern, seaside feel; Sandbox – An all-new 2,000 sq. ft. play place dedicated to sand sculptures is now available right off the boardwalk! An oversized Adirondack chair offers the perfect sharable moment with friends and family;

An all-new 2,000 sq. ft. play place dedicated to sand sculptures is now available right off the boardwalk! An oversized Adirondack chair offers the perfect sharable moment with friends and family; Park Landscaping – New foliage, flowers, and ornamental grass can be found in and surrounding the park to make for an awe-inspiring transformation.

New foliage, flowers, and ornamental grass can be found in and surrounding the park to make for an awe-inspiring transformation. Slide Paint – Waterslides have been completely refinished to freshen up the fun.



A better, brighter, fresher Sandcastle is just the start of the excitement set to hit Pittsburgh’s Hometown Waterpark in 2022. An exciting lineup of special events supports the visual transformation, offering reasons to visit beyond Sandcastle’s new look and signature slides, featuring:



June 4 – June 26: Daily operations kick off with Out of School, Into the Pool ! Summer vacation has officially begun, and Sandcastle is the perfect staycation spot with fun activities every day like scavenger hunts, balloon artists, ice cream eating contests, and popular TV show characters;

Daily operations kick off with ! Summer vacation has officially begun, and Sandcastle is the perfect staycation spot with fun activities every day like scavenger hunts, balloon artists, ice cream eating contests, and popular TV show characters; July 1 – 31: Last year’s wildly successful Jammin’ July returns for another season, once again featuring a local entertainment lineup headlining Pittsburgh’s most unique concert venue. July also brings a special celebration over the extended Independence Day holiday weekend including an antique car show and visits by Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty;

Last year’s wildly successful returns for another season, once again featuring a local entertainment lineup headlining Pittsburgh’s most unique concert venue. July also brings a special celebration over the extended Independence Day holiday weekend including an antique car show and visits by Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty; August 5 – September 17: Close out summer in style witha new festival-like experience, Sandcastle’s Food And Cocktail Frenzy . Find local breweries, food trucks, DJ’s and more for a star-studded splash on Friday and Saturday evenings; and

Close out summer in style witha new festival-like experience, Sandcastle’s . Find local breweries, food trucks, DJ’s and more for a star-studded splash on Friday and Saturday evenings; and August 26 – September 16: Paying homage to the old Sandbar from the 90’s, nightlife returns to Sandcastle for Friday Night Swim Under the Lights, an all-new eventwhere guests can swim under the stars and enjoy a late-night beverage.

For more information on Sandcastle’s exciting attractions and events, visit the park website.