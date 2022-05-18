State Fair of Texas unveils 2022 commemorative theme art: “Taste of Texas”

DALLAS — For 136 years, food has been a focal point of the annual State Fair of Texas exposition. When you ask folks what their favorite part of the State Fair is, without skipping a beat, many will answer food. As an event that blends more than 2 million people from all walks of life, our wide variety of food represents just that. Get your tastebuds ready now – opening September 30, the 2022 State Fair themed “Taste of Texas” is brewing to be one to remember.

Inspired by the fun and eclectic nature of sticker collections, this year’s commemorative theme art highlights fan-favorite foods by creating a collage of colorful, eye-catching caricatures that capture the spirit of “Taste of Texas.” Iconic Fair foods like corny dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and turkey legs laid the foundation for our event to become a worldwide foodie destination and even a bucket list item. Over the years, concessionaires have developed countless new food concepts and menu items – shocking combinations like Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger and Buffalo Chicken in a Flapjack; yummy sweets that make your mouth water like Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Waffle Balls and Deep Fried Peaches & Cream; and groundbreaking foods so unique even Oprah had to try like Fried Butter. Introduced in 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards food competition just poured more grease into the fryer, amplifying the concessionaires’ creativity and giving them a platform to share the news of their new creations each year.

“This year’s commemorative theme art is about more than just food,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “It’s about bringing people together. Whether you’re competing in a Creative Arts cooking contest, wandering the Big Tex Urban Farms greenhouse on the Midway, shopping for locally made treats, or taste-testing the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists, food is the common denominator all fairgoers come out to enjoy year after year.”

No matter which way you slice it, this year’s commemorative theme art represents the diverse variety of foods the State Fair has to offer. Food is the bun to our event, holding it all together for folks to enjoy. We welcome you to join us in celebrating the 2022 theme “Taste of Texas” by coming out to this year’s 24-day exposition starting September 30 through October 23 at historic Fair Park in Dallas. “Taste of Texas” merchandise is now available at BigTex.com/Store. More information on season passes and ticketing for the 2022 Fair will be available next month; sign up to be a Big Tex Insider and be the first to know.

