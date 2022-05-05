Art, illusion, and adventure converge with a Paradox Museum location at American Dream

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — American Dream adds another new attraction to the unrivaled entertainment, shopping, and dining destination as it announces an 11,000 square foot location for Paradox Museum, a must-see, must-share destination for all ages, set to open in late 2022. Guests of all ages will enjoy mind-twisting, eye-tricking experiences through over 70 paradox-based exhibits. Visitors can learn everything about the exciting science behind paradoxes and take photos so spectacular that they seem to defy reality.

“We offer an experience that will open up new perspectives and touch the hearts and minds of those who wish to truly challenge their senses,” said Harris Douros, CEO of Paradox Museums. “With the scope of a venue like American Dream, we have a unique opportunity here to engage guests through interactive exhibits and moments of thrilling discovery.”

The addition of Paradox Museum aligns with the existing larger-than-life attractions at the expansive and revolutionary venue, which spans over 3 million square feet in size. A world-class experience already awaits guests, who come from hundreds of miles away to experience the award-winning DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Dream Wheel, LEGOLAND™ Discovery Center, SEA LIFE™ Aquarium and TiLT – A Tracy Lee Stum Museum™, which is the perfect opportunity for a family to spend memorable moments together.

“American Dream embraces big ideas and immersive experiences that inspire the imaginations of guests of all ages,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “We could not be more excited to welcome Paradox Museum to American Dream.”